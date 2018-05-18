Eat & Drink
The top 5 chicken wings in Buffalo

The top chicken wings in Buffalo are worth the short trip to the town of their invention. Called chicken wings or wings, but never Buffalo wings, they're served by the number rather than the pound and ideally accompanied with a bleu cheese dip.

Here are my picks for some of the top wings in Buffalo.

Gabriel’s Gate

The wings at this place are more accessible and the spot itself has a ton of old school charm, complete with a darling patio. The sauce on BBQ and hot wings here stick to the chicken, unlike Anchor or McCarthy’s where it creates a pool on the plate.

Anchor Bar

Reputed as the birthplace of the original hot wings when a group of late night snackers demanded eats in the 60s, this place oozes history — from the license plates to the motorcycles that deck out the walls. Medium isn’t too spicy so you’ll want to bump it up to hot for some real kick, but the suicidal just might have you crying for mercy after one.

Gene McCarthy’s

Named for the original Irish proprietor, eat wings in view of Buffalo’s famous Old First Ward silos here. This place also functions as a craft brewery and those in the know order their wings McCarthy style: sauced with a third hot, third BBQ and third blue cheese mixture and topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

Lenox Grill

Taxidermy on the walls completes the atmosphere at this former men’s club in a basement under residences. Try outside the box wing flavours here, like sweet but creepingly spicy Sriracha honey or a delectable Korean BBQ.

Big Ditch

This craft brewery gets a mention for bringing together two of Buffalo’s passions: wings and beer. The hot sauce here is actually made with the brewery’s Hayburner IPA, which is thin, bright orange and buttery.

best wings in buffaloThanks to Visit Buffalo Niagara for sponsoring this post. Check out America's tastiest drive: the Buffalo Wing Trail. Our trip to Buffalo to research this article was subsidized by Visit Buffalo Niagara. Restaurants were pre-selected by Visit Buffalo Niagara and tested and approved by the writer for inclusion in this article.

