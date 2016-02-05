Sports & Play
Bruce Peninsula Grotto

5 surreal wonders to explore near Toronto

Ontario is a province packed with natural wonders and surreal places to explore. Fortunately, a number of these other worldly spots are within a reasonable drive of Toronto. From waterfalls to grottos, there's plenty to astound the senses within a short trip of the city.

Here are five surreal wonders to explore near Toronto.

The Grotto at Bruce Peninsula Park

It takes a bit of work to access the Grotto at Bruce Peninsula Park, but is it ever worth it. Carved out over thousands of years by the waves of Georgian Bay, the cave is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Sunlight illuminates the interior water, which takes on an impossibly cerulean tone.

natural wonders toronto

Photo by Ontario Trails.

Cheltenham Badlands

Access to the Badlands themselves was restricted in 2015 as a plan is hatched to protect this natural wonder while also allowing the public to enjoy it. Even though you can't walk on them for the foreseeable future, the drive/ride around the Badlands remains gorgeous. Beware of parking tickets when stopping near the site (cycling is your best bet).

Tews Falls

Photo by Nimeral1.

Tews Falls

The Hamilton area is blessed with numerous dramatic waterfalls, but my top choice is always Tews Falls. Not only is it just 10 metres shy of the height of Niagara Falls, the dome-like setting makes for a surreal sight that feels more Amazonian than it does Hamiltonian. You can also check out the nearby Webster Falls while in the area.

Bon Echo Park

Photo by Ontario Provincial Parks.

Bon Echo Provincal Park

The Mazinaw Pictographs are located on a soaring 100 metre cliff at Bon Echo Provinicial park that's stunning enough in its own right. Close exploration reveals over 260 pictographs spread across the rock face, which make it one of the largest collections of its kind in Ontario. 

Bonnechere caves

Photo by Ontario Highlands.

Bonnechere Caves

Ontario isn't exactly short on caves, but few match Bonnechere for pure aesthetics. This is a photographer's playground, with layered rock walls shaped by millions of years of erosion. The cave system is quite extensive, which you can explore during guided tours.

Lead photo by

Marie Wyatt

