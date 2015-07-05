5 bike rides that will make you fall in love with Toronto

Toronto bikes rides don't always have to be a battle for road space with cars. Along with our extensive bike path and off-road trails system, there are places throughout the city that are ideal for just riding a bike. These routes will keep you mostly clear of vehicles while showing off what a beautiful city Toronto is.

Here are a handful of bike rides that'll make you fall in love with Toronto (again).

Hands down, this is the best bike ride when you need a dose of Toronto beauty. Start/finish at the Humber Bay Arch Bridge or just west of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant and cover most of the city's waterfront on a scenic path with very little on-road detours.

There are few streets in Toronto that rival the beauty of Rosedale Valley Road, which cuts southeast across the city under a dense canopy of trees. Once you get to Bayview, you can take the new Multi-Use Trail to the Lower Don Trail.

With undulating terrain that's as serene as it is pretty, the grounds of Mount Pleasant Cemetery are excellent for leisurely riding and exploration of Toronto's history. From the Eaton family mausoleum to that of Captain Fluke, this is the perfect spot for a contemplative ride.

Although it's technically only open on weekends, the Leslie Street Spit is one of Toronto's idyllic places to ride a bike, as it jut out into the harbour offering sweeping panoramas of the skyline and the Islands. The spit isn't particularly long, but you can do it multiple times.

Toronto's paved trail system is at its finest along the Don Valley, where it meanders alongside the river from the Port Lands and then under the Bloor Viaduct until you eventually reach E. T. Seton Park, where the road widens and you can fly towards Serena Gundy and Sunnybrook parks.