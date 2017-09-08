Toronto's bike network is about to get a major upgrade

Cozy sweaters, warm drinks, and now the reopening of one of Toronto's most popular trails are just a few reasons to get excited about fall in this city. After a lengthy series of delays, the Lower Don Trail will finally be fully accessible later this month.

The trail, which runs alongside the Don River from Pottery Road to Corktown Common, has been severed at the section near the River Street Bridge for two years as part of a $3.6 million Pan Am Games legacy project that was initially set to wrap last summer.

The closure left many residents disappointed and even spawned the creation of a dedicated blog where people tracked construction progress and vented their frustrations at the numerous delays the project encountered.

Prior to the closure, the trail was a popular cycling route for both commuters and recreational riders alike. While the city added the

Bayview Multi-Use Trail in the meantime, it terminates at Rosedale Valley Road, which makes it less valuable for those heading to the core.

The official of the Lower Don Trail is set for September 23, which is the perfect time to catch the leaves changing. Fall foliage is supposed to be unreal in the Toronto area this year, so we'll have to put the newly revamped trail in the better late than never category.