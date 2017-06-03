The top 10 bike rental options in Toronto

The top bike rental options in Toronto make it easy to explore the city on two wheels. The verdant trails of the Don Valley, the extensive ravine system, endless waterfront, and Toronto's downtown are all accessible to cyclists - no car or transit fare required.

There are 200 bike stations and thousands of bikes spread all across the city just waiting for you to hop on and take a ride. With the simple swipe of your credit card (there's also a handy app) you can get a day pass for $7 or a three day pass for $15.

This Canary District bike shops rents both hybrids for $35 a day, road hybrids for $35-$50 a day and road bikes for $75 a day. Bike locks and helmets are included with the rental.

Rent one of the Community Bicycle Network's iconic and super comfortable yellow beach cruisers from the Toronto Tool Library in Parkdale. They rent for $25 a day or $100 for the week. They also have a vintage tandem bike for rent if you like to pedal with a partner.

Pete Lilly, aka Sweet Pete, offers road, hybrid, mountain, and children's bikes from three locations: one at the Evergreen Brick Works, between Dufferin and Lansdowne, and in the Annex. The Brickworks and Annex locations offer online bookings and prices start at $20/hour.

Bateman's has three locations, and to make things easier for everyone, they take online reservations. Pick a bike from their fleet - hydrid, road, mountain, tandem, or even cargo. Serious cyclists in town for a road or mountain bike event can rent a Bateman's bike for $150 for the weekend. Rentals are by the day, week or month.

The Annex's Curbside Cycle allows you rent a Classic Simcoe bike for $30 a day or a foldable Brompton city bike for $50 a day. It's first-come-first-served and the store recommends arriving early in order to maximize the fun.

Rent beautiful Fuji, Raleigh and Minelli bicycles from this waterfront cycle shop starting at $35 24 hour rate. They're $15 an hour and you can also rent skates! Helmet are included with your rentals.

The East Danforth location offers city or full suspension mountain bikes for between $40 and $75 for a full day, or $175 to $350 for a week - no road bikes, tandems, kid's bikes or trailers, however. Staff ask that customers call ahead to confirm they have the right sizes available. Things like a lock and helmet are extra.

Located in the heart of bicycle-friendly Kensington Market, Mike the Bike has bicycles for a super cheap $20 a day, $60 a week, $80 for two weeks, or $100 a month. He also rents bike trailers and locks are available for a $1 a day. The fleet changes and he also has a tandem for rent.

Not all cyclists want to be confined to the city. Exclusive Sport Rentals, located just outside the city limits on Keele Street, rents an impressive range of road and mountain bikes to riders on a mission. Pick-up is a little out of the way, so you will need a car. Clip-on pedals, locks, and even car racks are available, and prices start at from: $49 a day.