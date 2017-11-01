9 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today's post-Halloween events in Toronto include an array of pumpkin parades in parks all across the city. Other noteworthy happenings include a visit from a former One Direction singer and a designer label sale right downtown.
There's pumpkin parades in parks across the city this year, but the marquee event is still at Sorauren Park, where the trend got its start in Toronto. There will be hundreds of pumpkins on display tonight.
Comedians explore their inner drag artist while lip-syncing their hearts out to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ communities. Performers include Chantel Marostica, Anne and Raina Douris, Kevin Vidal and more.