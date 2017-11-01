Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

9 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today's post-Halloween events in Toronto include an array of pumpkin parades in parks all across the city. Other noteworthy happenings include a visit from a former One Direction singer and a designer label sale right downtown.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Sorauren Park Pumpkin Parade
      November 1
      Sorauren Park Pumpkin Parade
      There's pumpkin parades in parks across the city this year, but the marquee event is still at Sorauren Park, where the trend got its start in Toronto. There will be hundreds of pumpkins on display tonight.
      Friends of Sorauren Park
    • Niall Horan
      November 1
      Niall Horan
      The "Slow Hands" singer and latest One Direction member to go solo makes a stop at Massey Hall for an intimate night his recently released debut album.
      Massey Hall
    • Diva Cup
      November 1
      Diva Cup
      Comedians explore their inner drag artist while lip-syncing their hearts out to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ communities. Performers include Chantel Marostica, Anne and Raina Douris, Kevin Vidal and more.
      Comedy Bar
    • The District: Designer Label Sale
      November 1-5
      The District: Designer Label Sale
      Right in Liberty Village, grab top designer labels for men and women available at up to 70% off. Brands include Ralph Lauren, Etro, Michael Kors, and more.
      135 Liberty Street
    • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
      November 1-3
      Hellboy II: The Golden Army
      Del Toro mania presses on in Toronto as screenings of the cult hit Hellboy II: The Golden Army are presented in conjunction with the AGO's At Home With Monsters Exhibit.
      AGO - Art Gallery of Ontario
    • WORKTECH17
      November 1
      WORKTECH17
      Thought leaders assemble tonight to share cutting edge ideas on the future from both people and technology perspectives
      McCarthy Tétrault, Suite 5300
    • Harvest Table Dinner
      November 1
      Harvest Table Dinner
      The final Harvest Wednesday of the year goes down at the Gladstone tonight, where Chef Rudy Boquila and Sous Chef Anne Novo will take you on a culinary journey using local, seasonal produce.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Katy Perry
      November 1
      Katy Perry
      Night two of Katy Perry's stop in Toronto happens tonight. Catch her new album, hits and looks live, and cross your fingers that the dancing backpack kid will accompany her.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Toronto Chocolate Festival
      November 1-30
      Toronto Chocolate Festival
      This annual celebration of chocolate begins today with participating shops and vendors spread all across the city. More events follow later this month.
      Multiple Venues
    Lead photo by

    Hamish Grant
Lead photo by

Hamish Grant

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

9 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this November

11 things to do in Toronto today

12 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

Toronto Halloween Party Guide 2017

10 free things to do in Toronto this November

Weekend events in Toronto October 27-29 2017