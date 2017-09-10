The top 10 free events in Toronto this week

This little film fest is dedicated to showcasing innovative and exciting work by risk-taking filmmakers from around the world. If you need to see something new and exciting, try these films out for free.
The Ryerson season opener is always a fun, free thing to do. This season the gallery launches shows like The Faraway Nearby: Photographs of Canada from The New York Times Photo Archive and Zacharias Kunuk: Dog Team.
This is an exhibition of film, music, art and photography by young women creators, which shows the ways they extend themselves into new spaces creatively and professionally. It's a celebration of strong women in the arts.
Get to this east side park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a guinea pig "pignic". Bring your guinea pigs, enter them in the pageant with 10 categories, walk them on the red carpet, or just show up to watch.
Every year movie-goers cast their votes for their favourite movie of the festival and a winner is then chosen and screened for free on the final day of the festival. Last year's winner was La La Land ... what buzzy movie will take the crown in 2017?