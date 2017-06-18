The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events in Toronto this week are all about big get togethers. These include free outdoor film screenings, marches and the biggest celebration of Indigenous culture in the country, which are all happening before the weekend even begins.
The largest celebration of National Aboriginal Day in Canada’s history is happening at the same time in eight city's across the country. It's a free day of live concerts, performance and lots of dancing .
All trans and nonbinary folks, friends, and allies are welcome to rally, march, and stand together in solidarity during this powerful march down Yonge Street. It's one of the largest trans marches in the world.
Toronto, ON
Lead photo by
Jesse Milns
