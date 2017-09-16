The top 45 concerts in Toronto this Fall

Music
Concerts in Toronto this fall range from local heroes like Daniel Caesar, Feist and Arcade Fire to massive names like Jay-Z, Katy Perry and Marilyn Manson. The fall music season this year does not disappoint, just don't forget those ear plugs.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Feist
      September 24
      Feist
      Feist released a very subdued, but beautiful record this year. To hear it live in this venue will be nothing but a pleasure.
      Massey Hall
    • Metz
      September 29-30
      Metz
      Meetz plays two-very loud nights at this perfectly grimy live music spot.
      Lee's Palace
    • The Kooks
      October 2
      The Kooks
      The high energy rockers make a big return to the stage, and they just released a greatest hits record, so you're guaranteed to know all the words if you're a fan.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Thievery Corporation
      October 3
      Thievery Corporation
      The legendary electronic ensemble are getting rave reviews for their latest tour. They pretty much invented music to chill to.
      Rebel
    • Music of John Williams
      October 3
      Music of John Williams
      The TSO celebrates the incredible catalogue of one of the most-honoured film composers of all time. Enjoy all your fave themes, including the Star Wars, E.T., Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, Schindlers List, and more.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    • Harry Styles world tour
      October 4
      Harry Styles world tour
      The latest member of One Direction to go solo hits the road on a world tour, including this single, intimate stop in Toronto. 
      Massey Hall
    • Halsey
      October 4
      Halsey
      The pop sensation just dropped her latest album and stops in on Toronto. She'll be singing a lot more than that "Closer" song with the Chainsmokers, that's for sure.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Hanson
      October 4
      Hanson
      MmmmmmBop! One of the most adorable pop-brother-trio's of all time is celebrating their 25th anniversary with the Middle of Everywhere Tour.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Marilyn Manson
      October 5
      Marilyn Manson
      The king of doom, gloom, creepiness and goth rock is touring his latest record and pissing off Bieber fans wherever he goes.
      Rebel
    • Future Islands
      October 6
      Future Islands
      A night of dream-pop from the Baltimore electronic indie rockers.
      Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall
    • Yelle
      October 7
      Yelle
      One of France's best exports since baguettes, it's Yelle! The pop thing is doing a fun club tour get to get intimate and dance-y with her fans.
      Adelaide Hall
    • Azealia Banks
      October 8
      Azealia Banks
      The New York "212" house diva lands in Toronto for a high energy night of dance music, vocals and attitude. 
      The Opera House
    • Deadmau5
      October 8
      Deadmau5
      A huge EDM show to help you get ready for winter. Big lights, sounds, and a mouse head - all courtesy of the Lots of Shows in a Row: Pt. 2 tour.
      Enercare Centre
    • Nicolas Jaar
      October 11
      Nicolas Jaar
      The legendary Chilean-American composer is respected around the globe for his soothing, woozy sounds, mixes and albums. Don't miss your chance to see him live.
      Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall
    • Paramore
      October 13
      Paramore
      A night of massive pop songs infused with guitar, emotion, grit and sugary appeal unlike any band since No Doubt.
      Massey Hall
    • Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
      October 13
      Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
      Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets In Concert with the TSO. Watch the movie live along with the band.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull Live!
      October 15
      Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull Live!
      These two buggers re-scheduled this show from earlier this summer, but it doesn't really matter because it's only going to feel like summer while you're dancing to all the hits at this big show.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Kesha
      October 16
      Kesha
      Kesha has had a very big year. The comeback of the year, maybe? She's got enough pop hits and new emotional songs to keep you dancing 'till the lights come on.
      Rebel
    • The Psychedelic Furs
      October 16
      The Psychedelic Furs
      The legendary English rock band have new material and plenty of back catalogue to present a memorable evening of music to their Toronto fans.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Foster The People
      October 19
      Foster The People
      The California rockers who gave us "Pumped Up Kicks" have a new record and people are liking it. You might need to hear a lot of it until they play your favourite song towards the end.
      Rebel
    • Fall Out Boy
      October 25
      Fall Out Boy
      Yup, they're still around, people still love them, they've still got hits and enough energy to put together a new tour. Fans won't want to miss the M A N I A Tour.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Guns N' Roses
      October 29
      Guns N' Roses
      The North American leg of their massive Not In This Lifetime reunion tour will cover all your favourite hits and misses.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Tori Amos
      October 30
      Tori Amos
      The red headed queen of piano and poetry returns to Toronto on her Native Invader Tour to play songs from her latest record.
      Massey Hall
    • Katy Perry
      October 31
      Katy Perry
      Katy Perry shows off her new album, hits and looks during the Witness World Tour. 
      ACC
    • Janet Jackson
      November 2
      Janet Jackson
      Janet had to take a break during her tour a couple years back to have a kid and divorce her husband. Now happier, in shape and richer than ever, she's touring all the hits on her State of the World Tour.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Arcade Fire
      November 3
      Arcade Fire
      Did you get the memo about the dress code? Check the internet and see what's up. You'll be refused entry if you're dressed like an a-hole at the Infinite Content tour.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Syd
      November 9
      Syd
      Part of The Internet, Syd struck out on her own this year with amazing results. This show will be one for the books.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Timber Timbre
      November 9
      Timber Timbre
      The Prince of Toronto gloom, darkness, and cemetery soundtracks made a move to a slightly more optimistic and electronic sound with his latest record. Don't miss this show.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Galantis
      November 16
      Galantis
      Giant screens, lasers, fire and two British electronic producers jumping around the stage with flags and club hits, is what you'll get with this show.
      Rebel
    • Crystal Castles
      November 17
      Crystal Castles
      Alice Glass is out, but Edith Frances is in and Crystal Castles continue their noise-y electronic explorations. 
      Danforth Music Hall
    • Wannabe Spice Girls Tribute
      November 17
      Wannabe Spice Girls Tribute
      Toronto's very own Spice Girls tribute band not only play all the Spice hits, but all kinds of 90s pop gems with their live band.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Mura Masa
      November 18
      Mura Masa
      Best known for his song "Lovesick," which reached number one on the Spotify Viral charts, this is one up and coming electronic man you do not want to miss seeing while you can.
      Danforth Music Hall
    • Cut Copy
      November 21
      Cut Copy
      Did you know Cut Copy came out with a record this year? It's true. There are no big hits yet, but these Aussies always put on a most excellent show.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Dua Lipa
      November 22
      Dua Lipa
      One of the most interesting pop things to release music this year, Dua Lipa's "New Rules" is all over the radio and the internet right now. This will be a great night of pop.
      Rebel
    • Jay-Z
      November 22
      Jay-Z
      The 4:44 Tour will be a testament to the album of the same name released this year, and a guaranteed night hip hop entertainment.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Liam Gallagher Toronto
      November 23
      Liam Gallagher Toronto
      The Oasis man brother gone solo hits Toronto on his world tour. 
      Rebel
    • Grizzly Bear
      November 27
      Grizzly Bear
      Warm, fuzzy, furry indie rock from Brooklyn makes its way to Toronto for a night of favourites and new material from their brand new record.
      Massey Hall
    • Death From Above
      December 2
      Death From Above
      The boys of rock and electro make a grand return... with their new friend called techno to help push the dance party to intense new levels.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • LCD Soundsystem
      December 3
      LCD Soundsystem
      LCD Soundsystem's new album has been getting rave reviews, and now they're touring it with a giant rock and dance concert. Expect lots of sound and lights and hits.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Evanescence
      December 8
      Evanescence
      One of the most emotional, pop-goth, over-the-top rock bands of our time are touring again.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • The National
      December 9
      The National
      The American indie-rockers recently released their 7th studio album and are on this intimate tour in support of it.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Barenaked Ladies
      December 9
      Barenaked Ladies
      If you had a million dollars, would you buy tickets for all your friends with bottle service to see the great return of the BNL? Good news! You don't have to pay THAT much.
      Massey Hall
    • Alvvays
      December 13
      Alvvays
      The much-loved Toronto indie-pop group does a four-night residency on the west side to make sure all their local friends and fans get a chance to hear their new stuff.
      Mod Club Theatre
    • Daniel Caesar
      December 16
      Daniel Caesar
      Snoh Aalegra opens for one of the most buzzed-about artists in Toronto this year. This is the first of three sold-out shows, so good luck to you!
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Serena Ryder
      December 21
      Serena Ryder
      The stompa Canadian diva has had quite a year, and she caps it all with a final show in the city.
      The Danforth Music Hall
