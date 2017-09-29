College Street Bar is being transformed into a live music venue

The once-popular College Street Bar was shut down earlier this year amidst a sexual assault investigation that left its owners embroiled in controversy – and it looks like that business is gone for good.

Fortunately for local music fans, the venue itself will get another lease on life when it opens under new ownership this November as "Mrs. Robinson."

Coo-Coo-Ca-Choo!

Created by the same team behind The Addisons Residence and The Good Son, Mrs. Robinson will be a cocktail bar "with a strong focus on live music."

The Little Italy establishment will also serve food, we're told, but it won't bill itself as a restaurant.

"The focus is on great cocktails at affordable prices and it'll provide Toronto with a much needed new music space," according to a PR rep for the bar.

We don't have an exact opening date at this time, but a launch party is scheduled for November.