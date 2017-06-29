Music
Fans rage after OVO Fest tickets sell out in minutes

After remaining mum on OVO Fest, Drake announced on Tuesday that he'd be bringing back his local love-in for summer 2017. It's all happening at the Budweiser Stage on August 7. 

However, as per usual, it was super hard to snag tickets to this annual event and people weren't shy when venting their frustrations.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today via Ticketmaster and prices ranged from $69.25 (for lawns!) to $229.25.

Drake fans aren't the only ones miffed about ticket sales. Earlier this week, the provincial government unveiled new ticketing rules, which would make bots (and tickets sold by bots) illegal. Resale ticket prices would also be capped at 50 percent above face value.

While it's unclear how the government will enforce these rules, they'll hopefully help quash what happened this morning. 

