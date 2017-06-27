Music
ovo fest 2017

Drake's bringing OVO Fest back to Toronto this summer

Drake is bringing OVO Fest back to Toronto for another year. There was some speculation that summer '17 would pass without Drizzy's annual bash thanks to the a delayed lineup announcement, but those fears were put to rest on Instagram this evening.

This year's festival will go down at the Budweiser Stage on August 7 and feature OVO-signed talent including  PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, Majid Jordan, and Roy Woods. You can also bet that there'll be some special guests in store.

The fest might be scaled back on paper, but there's always a few surprises in store, which is part of the allure that surrounds the event, which will mark its 8th year this summer.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29.

