Ontario to crack down on ticket scalping bots

It might soon be easier to get tickets to popular concerts and sporting events in Toronto. That's because the Ontario government announced its proposed legislation to crack down on ticket bots and scalpers today.

According to a news release these rules include capping resale ticket prices at 50 percent above face value, requiring ticket sellers to disclose more information to consumers (e.g. regarding all fees and how many tickets are actually available to the public), and banning ticket bots and tickets sold by ticket bots.

It's unclear, however, how the province will enforce this ban on bots.

"When we put on a live show we want our fans to have access to tickets without having to pay inflated prices or risk buying fake tickets. We are encouraged that these new initiatives will be a step in the direction of getting real fans tickets at fair prices," said the Hamilton-based band the Arkells in the news release.

It was our biggest show to date & Bud Stage was an ambitious venue...but the thing sold out immediately. Local support from GTA is humbling — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) June 25, 2017

They headlined a show at the Budweiser Stage on Saturday, which quickly sold out.

The new rules could be introduced as early as this fall.