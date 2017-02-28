Ontario government to crack down on online ticket sales

It's not always easy to buy tickets in Toronto, especially for highly anticipated concerts and sporting events.

That's why the provincial government is looking at reviewing the rules surrounding buying and selling tickets online.

The province put out an easy-to-access survey to seek feedback from Ontario residents about access, affordability, transparency and enforcement in regards to online ticket sales and resale sites.

The survey's pretty simple and asks questions such as, "Have you ever had a hard time buying tickets online from Ticketmaster or through the event venue’s website?"

As the Canadian Press reports, Ontario's attorney general Yasir Naqvi promised to new legislation around ticket sales. This was spurred by the maelstrom surrounding the Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem tour.

"Like so many people across Ontario, I love going to the great shows and events this province has to offer. I also know how frustrating it is to see the tickets you want sell out right away, only to see them pop up for resale at double the price," said Naqvi in a new release.

"That isn’t fair – and it isn’t right. That’s why the government is calling on fans across Ontario to help us change the rules so that we all have a fair shot at getting the tickets we want."

The government will also be speaking with artists about this issue and the online survey will be open until March 15.