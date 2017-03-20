Music
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
weeknd selena gomez

The Weeknd took Selena Gomez on date to Toronto's aquarium

Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Drake may have dropped More Life on Saturday, but he wasn't the only Toronto star boy to make headlines this weekend.

weeknd toronto

That's because The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been spotted all over the city. And fans are going wild over their date at Ripley's Aquarium - Abel Tesfaye captured parts of it on Instagram Story yesterday for all to see.

weeknd toronto

Last week, the two musical heavyweights were spotted in Yorkville and at a private screening of Get Out.

weeknd toronto

But really, who can resist the call of the jellyfish at our aquarium downtown?

weeknd toronto

