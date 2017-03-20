The Weeknd took Selena Gomez on date to Toronto's aquarium

Drake may have dropped More Life on Saturday, but he wasn't the only Toronto star boy to make headlines this weekend.

That's because The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been spotted all over the city. And fans are going wild over their date at Ripley's Aquarium - Abel Tesfaye captured parts of it on Instagram Story yesterday for all to see.

Last week, the two musical heavyweights were spotted in Yorkville and at a private screening of Get Out.

But really, who can resist the call of the jellyfish at our aquarium downtown?