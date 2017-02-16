The Weeknd & Drake reunite in new video (and it feels so good)

The Weeknd celebrated his 27th birthday with a new video, and he invited a few friends along for the ride, including some local talent.

Not only do artists such as Travis Scott, YG, A$ap Rocky and others join the singer in various scenes with fancy cars, planes and houses, but his old buddy Drake makes several appearances.

They look like they're having a good time drinking out of red cups surrounded by a dozen fireplaces and beautiful women in a Hollywood mansion. And why not? The Toronto artists have ruled the music world in the years following their early collaborations.

It's the latest from the Weeknd's Starboy invasion, which has already brought us an album and a pop-up shop.

This doesn't appear to be the video he was spotted filming in and around the Scarborough U of T campus a couple weeks back, but it sure is nice to see two hometown boys on top of the world.