Drake disses Donald Trump at London concert

Drake is currently on tour in Europe and he's not holding back on his feelings towards Trump.

In an epic speech from a show in London on Sunday night, Drake shared his views on the current President of the United States.

"For some reason in my room, they got the TV set to CNN, everyday I wake up and I see all this bullshit going on in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other," he says while walking around a giant globe in between sets.

"So tonight my proudest moment isn't selling tickets or having people sing my songs...my proudest moment, if you take a look around this room, you'll see people from all races and all places and all we doing tonight is show love, celebrate life, more life and more music ...

"I just want you to understand that if you thought for a second that one man can tear this world apart, you're out of your mother f***ing mind. It's on us to keep this shit together. F*** that man.

In other fun news, it looks like Director X's Death of the Sun globe is now fixed after Travis Scott had a run in with it last week.