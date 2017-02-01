Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 38 minutes ago
nuit blanche director x

Director X's Nuit Blanche globe is on tour with Drake

Remember that giant burning ball of fire on display at City Hall last October during Nuit Blanche?

It was called Death of the Sun, and it was a large-scale installation piece from Director X, you know, the guy responsible for Rihanna's "Work," Kendrick Lamar's "King Kunta," and Drake's "Hotline Bling."

It was one of the most impressive pieces at last year's all-night art party, and now it's on tour with Drake in Europe.

Posts on Drake's Instagram show the enormous ball of flames on stage with him surrounded by smoke and other pyrotechnic effects.

🌕

No word on if he'll bring the art piece with him during future North American dates, but hopefully his More Life project will inspire him to do so.

