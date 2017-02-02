Music
Death of the Sun breaks after fall at Drake concert

Just yesterday we told you about Drake taking a piece of Toronto with him on tour in the shape of Director X's fire globe from last fall's Luminato Festival.

Well, the globe is now broken and you can thank Travis Scott. The rapper, who's touring with Drake in Europe fell through a hole in the stage at London's O2 Arena where the globe is kept, deflated. 

Drake helps his tour mate back up onto the stage soon after and the two jump right back into "Goosebumps" as if nothing happened. 

Twitter knows it happened though, and Twitter doesn't forget. The Tweet below reveals that the fall was so hard it broke the globe, which is supposed to appear at the end of the show.

Drake apparently claimed he was going to refund everyone since they didn't get the full show. Officials from 02 Arena are still waiting to hear from Drake's team on whether that's going to happen. No word yet on if the globe will be fixed. 

