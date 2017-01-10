Toronto's most unique live music venue shuts down

Not long after the sad announcement that Hugh’s Room is closing, Toronto music lovers woke up to the news this morning that one of our most novel live music venues may be gone for good.

At the very least, indie venue Soybomb is moving all scheduled shows to other locations. When Oakland venue Ghost Ship suffered a devastating fire late in 2016, it brought up concerns about the safety of unconventional, independently run venues.

it's a dark winter in Toronto as at least 3 venues have closed down in just a couple of months :'( rip soybomb, hugh's room & the central — Rebecca (@rebhong) January 9, 2017

Word is that fire inspectors are not allowing Soybomb to host shows due to a number of violations, which those who run and live at Soybomb are deeming superficial. Rumours have circulated that the scrutiny is due to a wave of alt-right activists in North America attempting to shut or burn down indie venues, with a lot of blame being heaped on inflammatory site 4chan.

Over the years Soybomb has felt like a 2nd home to me, and I've seen some incredibly important shows there. Thanks for the memories and RIP. — Disrupticon (@Disrupticon_) January 9, 2017

Whether or not the venue is being closed by fire inspectors or 4channers (or both), it's hard to deny that much of the magic imparted by these spaces comes from their very unconventionality. The middle of a functional half-pipe served as the stage at Soybomb. Bikes hung over your head as you took in the music while sipping a homemade cocktail and munching on a vegan snack.

just heard about Soybomb closing. what a tragic loss for Toronto. a fantastic DIY venue, sad it had to end before its time. — lil россия (@sofiesucks) January 10, 2017

There were a few times I was worried as I ascended the skinny, ladder-like staircase that lead to the awesome rooftop hangout spot, a feeling that was likely rooted in my lack of coordination. We shouldn’t wait for tragedy to strike to make sure we’re safe, but judging from the lamentation on social media this morning from Toronto’s music scene, we shouldn’t be too quick to get rid of a good thing.