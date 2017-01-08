Longstanding Toronto music venue Hugh's Room has suddenly closed

Hugh's Room, the west side live music venue, closed its doors this weekend in the face of financial difficulties, the details of which have yet to be revealed. One of the last places to have the full dinner and a show experience, the venue will be particularly missed by Toronto's folk and blues communities, for which it was hub.

"To all our supporters – performers, audience, and staff – I am sincerely sorry to have to say that Hugh’s Room has reached a point of insolvency," owner Richard Carson said in a statement released by his publicist this afternoon.

"More information will be available over the next few days as to how we can proceed from here, but at this time we are closing our doors until we can see what options are available to us."

That leaves the door at least slightly open for a return of the venue, though you couldn't be faulted for not holding out a lot of hope that Hugh's will be saved. Right now, all upcoming shows have been cancelled.

Saw so many memorable gigs @HughsRoom, including ace Malian guitarist Boubacar Traore. Thanks, @HughsRoom for all you did for our scene. pic.twitter.com/O9YCxdfoAq — Errol Nazareth (@ErrolNazareth) January 8, 2017

Hugh's Room opened in 2001, and steadily became a go-to live music destination in the city. Many fans and former musicians who graced the venue's stage expressed their sadness at the closure this afternoon.