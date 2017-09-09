Drake hits the red carpet in Toronto for TIFF

Drizzy is back, not to make a surprise appearance at a concert, but just in time for TIFF.

He was spotted last night at his restaurant, Fring's, with former Raptor's star Chris Bosh and NBA superstar LeBron James before hitting the red carpet today for the premiere of The Carter Effect.

He arrived this afternoon at The TIFF Bell Lightbox for the premiere, surrounded by a huge entourage that quickly disappeared into the theatre.

The movie tells the story of how Raptor's Vince Carter, who played on the team from 1998 to 2004, helped propel professional basketball in Toronto into the international spotlight.

It features Drake, the Raptors' Global Ambassador, and others discussing the impact Carter had on the city and his role in making basketball an integral part of the city's sports culture.

No word yet if Drake will perform at some point, but TIFF did screen "Hotline Bling" during Festival Street last night.

