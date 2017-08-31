Film
TIFF has been all about last minute A-list additions to their festival line-up this year. First they added the Lady Gaga documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Then they announced a free screening of Dunkirk at Ontario Place’s Cinesphere with director Christopher Nolan attending.

Now, Denzel Washington is coming to Toronto.

Today TIFF announced the World Premiere of Washington’s latest film, Roman J. Israel, Esq., about an idealistic and activist defense lawyer who finds his life thrown out of order, and his professional principles challenged.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. also stars Colin Farrell, and is the second feature film from writer-director Dan Gilory, who made the 2014 TIFF favourite Nightcrawler, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

And stargazers can rejoice: Denzel Washington is coming to promote the film, and Colin Farrell has already been confirmed as attending the festival for The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

As for the particulars: Roman J. Israel, Esq will have its World Premiere on Sunday, September 10, at the Ryerson Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on September 4.

