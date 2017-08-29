Dunkirk to screen for free at Ontario Place's Cinesphere

There's even more ways to have fun for free at TIFF this year. The festival just announced that Toronto is getting a free screening of Dunkirk at the Ontario Place Cinesphere on September 10.

Acclaimed Director Christopher Nolan will be in attendance and sticking around for a Q&A following the screening.

Dunkirk will be just one of the many free screenings taking place at the Cinesphere. TIFF had previously announced it would be reopening the long shuttered venue to the public this September.

The film has generated tons of buzz since its release earlier this summer and is being hailed by many critics as this year's cinematic triumph.

It was also shot almost exlusively with IMAX cameras and has received praise for its use of cinematography and sound to help tell the story of the Battle of Dunkirk in 1940.

Free tickets for the Dunkirk screening can be claimed online, by phone or at in person at the TIFF box office starting September 4 at 10 a.m.