lady gaga toronto

Lady Gaga to perform in Toronto after screening of movie at TIFF

The 2017 TIFF celebrity lineup just got another boost thanks to the addition of Lady Gaga today.

The pop superstar will already be in Toronto on September 6 and 7 for her Joanne World Tour at the ACC, but will stick around another night for an intimate performance after the screening of Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The documentary produced for Netflix is making its world debut at the festival and follows Gaga over eight months, capturing her personal life during the making of her last album.

It's being billed as an all-access pass into her life, unlike the Grace Jones doc also premiering at the fest, which is less of a traditional music doc. 

Directed by filmmaker Chris Moukarbel, the doc screens at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Friday, September 8. Tickets for this year's festival go on sale September 4. 

Lead photo by

@LadyGaga

