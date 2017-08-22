Music and fashion icon Grace Jones coming to Toronto

Every year TIFF's list of movie stars flying into the city makes headlines, but not often does a celebrity announcement stop the presses, halt traffic and the earth from turning on its axis.

Such is the case at this year's film festival with the appearance of legendary music and fashion icon Grace Jones.

She'll be in town promoting the world premiere of, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, the much-buzzed about documentary about her life on and off the stage on September 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Directed by Sophie Fiennes (yup, that's Joseph and Ralph's sister) who spoke to TIFF about the film, the doc was filmed over a decade and follows the star's everyday life, interspersed with live footage from her unforgettable 2016 tour.

Don't expect any sit-down interview or archival footage in this unconventional tale.

Jones has graced planet earth with her role as May Day in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, and new wave club hits like "Pull up to the Bumper" and "Slave to the Rhythm."

She unapologetically made a career pushing the lines of fashion, art, music, and gender.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami will screen September 7, 8, 12 and 15 and tickets go on sale to the public September 4.