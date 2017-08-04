Hunter is opening its first North American store in Toronto

You've probably had to bust out your wellies on more than one occasion this season, considering its been a wet and wild summer in Toronto.

So if your go-to rubber boots are starting to get worn out, it'll soon be easier to shop for a new, high-end pair because Hunter will debut it first North American standalone store in Toronto.

It'll arrive in Yorkdale this October because that's where everything seems to be opening these days, from Ladurée to the new OVO Store.

A post shared by Hunter Boots (@hunterboots) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

At 2,800 square feet, the Hunter store will feature the U.K. brand's signature rain boots as well as indoor and outdoor apparel and accessories. Hunter has two existing storefronts already, one is in London and the other is in Tokyo.

In Toronto, "The shopfront will be reminiscent of a contemporary greenhouse giving the sense that the sky is surrounding customers upon entry where they are immediately immersed into the brand world of Hunter," reads a Hunter news release.

A post shared by Hunter Boots (@hunterboots) on Oct 21, 2016 at 7:12am PDT

Apparently this rain boot store will have "barn architecture" and will feature a backdrop of the Scottish Highlands. Why travel this fall when you can just go shopping at this ever expanding mall?