Toronto under flood watch after more heavy rainfall

After a night of heavy rainfall, with more expected throughout the morning, the Toronto Region and Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for the city.

The TRCA says that in the early hours of the morning, we got between 20-40 millimetres of rain and we could get 20-25 millimetres more.

"Water levels within TRCA’s watercourses are rising due to the rainfall and there is the potential that water levels will exceed its riverbanks resulting in riverine flooding," says the TRCA.

Already, Bayview Avenue has been shut down between King and River streets due to an influx of water.

Trains on the Richmond Hill GO Transit line are diverting around a portion of the route. "Passengers at the Old Cummer and Oriole GO stations may use their GO Tickets or Presto Card on the TTC at a staffed entrance at the Finch, Sheppard or Leslie subway station(s)," says GO on its website.

CityNews reports that the afternoon commute might also be affected.

Thanks to heavy rainfall this spring, the Toronto Islands remain closed to the public, several city beaches are not yet operational and the Scarborough Bluffs remain off limits because they're currently unsafe.