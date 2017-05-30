City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto scaborough bluffs

Toronto has just been warned to stay away from the Scarborough Bluffs

City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Scarborough Bluffs are one of the most picturesque parts of Toronto, but right now they're also pretty dangerous after all the rainfall we've received.

That's why the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is urging visitors to steer clear of the Bluffs (both the top and the bottom) for now. As Metro News writes, there's a risk of landslides. There have reportedly already been 10 to 15 over recent weeks.

Even without the wet weather, the Scarborough Bluffs are treacherous. In 2016, emergency crews had to rescue 25 people who tried to climb down the Bluffs.

Earlier this year, the city renamed Scarborough Bluffs Park (the top of the Bluffs) to Scarboro Crescent Park to avoid confusion with Bluffers Park and Bluffers Beach and to mitigate some of the dangers associated with people exploring these naturally occurring cliffs.

Lead photo by

Paul Flynn

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Minimum wage is going up to $15 an hour in Ontario

Toronto has just been warned to stay away from the Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto's famous terra cotta house is now for sale

Toronto just got a Canada 150 sign

Vote for your favourite Doors Open Toronto photo

Striking Toronto Zoo employees have the cutest picket signs

The top 5 weekend getaways one hour from Toronto

The best and worst TTC subway stations in Toronto