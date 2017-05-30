Toronto has just been warned to stay away from the Scarborough Bluffs

The Scarborough Bluffs are one of the most picturesque parts of Toronto, but right now they're also pretty dangerous after all the rainfall we've received.

That's why the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is urging visitors to steer clear of the Bluffs (both the top and the bottom) for now. As Metro News writes, there's a risk of landslides. There have reportedly already been 10 to 15 over recent weeks.

Please steer clear of both the top and bottom of the #Scarborough Bluffs due to landslides. https://t.co/UQvu716Bbx pic.twitter.com/gSIQcgjUpG — TRCA News (@TRCA_News) May 30, 2017

Even without the wet weather, the Scarborough Bluffs are treacherous. In 2016, emergency crews had to rescue 25 people who tried to climb down the Bluffs.

Earlier this year, the city renamed Scarborough Bluffs Park (the top of the Bluffs) to Scarboro Crescent Park to avoid confusion with Bluffers Park and Bluffers Beach and to mitigate some of the dangers associated with people exploring these naturally occurring cliffs.