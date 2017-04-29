The top 25 nail salons in Toronto by neighbourhood

Nail salons in Toronto will get you feeling together and polished in no time flat. Whether you're looking to get gelled, shellacked or just need a speedy mani/pedi, there's definitely a great option to be found in your neck of the woods.

Here are my picks for the top nail salons in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The great thing about Tiffany's Nails, located around Bloor and Spadina, is the service. Don't expect any frills at this place - just fast and efficient service and cheap prices.

With a variety of OPI polishes to choose from, Unique Nails is actually a few dollars cheaper than your average nails salon at just $15 for a mani.

The staff at Fresh Nails pay close attention to details, whether it's designs or just giving you a great shellac mani, which many say will last you weeks and weeks without chipping.

If you don't need any thrills and frills just to get your nails done, only quality service - then Star Nails is for you. At just $18 for a mani and $28 for a pedi, the service is quick and efficient.

If you're cool shelling out a few extra dollars to get polished in a trendy and comfortable space, then Tips Nail Bar is the place to go. Here they do gel, shellac, spa manis and pedis.

This place has a handful of regulars who would never go anywhere else but Aqua Nail Salon - and for good reason. They offer a variety of nail services including shellac, gel and even nail repair.

Located in the PATH is luxury nail bar Polish'd. The hygiene obsessed shop offers an exceptionally clean space to get your mani and pedi.

A great place to spend the day and get pampered is the Forest Hill Spa - and what a better way to top off a facial or massage then with some pretty fingers and toes? There's a variety of different hand and foot treatments, but you can't go wrong with a regular mani and pedi.

When you want your nails polished but are on a serious budget, Lucy Nails is your best bet. At just $8 for a manicure and $19 for a pedicure, you'll definitely want to call ahead to make an appointment as this place is guaranteed to be busy.

Make a date with your girlfriends at Her Majesty's Pleasure where you can get your nails done while sipping on bubbly or coffee from their bar, and then proceed to get a blowout - definitely your one-stop shop for looking and feeling great.

Can you think of a better name for a place to get beautified than The Beauty Room? Located inside the L Studio Salon and Spa, this place offers facials, waxing, and of course, manis and pedis.

The friendly and attentive staff at Daisy Nails makes for a wonderful experience and even better nails. Regular manis are $15 while pedicures are $25.

If you're looking to give your nails a funky design, Buffer Nails and Waxing is your one stop shop. While it may be on the pricier side ($62 for a mani/pedi combo) it's worth it for a quality job.

Kim Nails and Spa can be found just past Dufferin on Queen. Manicures will set you back $18, pedicures $30 and both for $45.

Found at Richmond and Spadina is a location of Yeti Nails & Spa. Among their long list of services is of course nails and manicures go for $15 and pedicures for $25.

While there may be another nail salon that has set up shop right next door, many say that it doesn't rival the quality of Q8 Nails & Spa. At just $15 for a mani and $25 for a pedi, if you're situated in Roncesvalles, this place is for you.

Another Tiffany Nails on the list (though not associated with the Annex shop), Tiffany Nails and Spa is just west of Bathurst. This place is known for being impeccably clean, and the nail technicians are perfectionists when it comes to giving your tips the best application possible.

With a number of locations around Toronto, The Ten Spot may be known for their amazing waxes, but they do some pretty good nails too. Here you can get just a basic polish change, quickie mani/pedis, regular mani/pedis and gel mani/pedis.

M Lovely Nail is a favourite in the area. This is in large part due to their prices. Manicures are $15, pedicures $25 and if you do a combo of the both of them it will only set you back $35.

You can tell just by the name that Pretty in the City is going to be adorable. This chic boutique-like salon offers a full range of services, notably lash-extensions and their Gellish manis/pedis. However, it's a little pricier than most.

With a lovely staff that pays close attention to detail to ensure that every nail is perfectly polished, Pinky Nails & Spa has a loyal clientele that wouldn't go anywhere else. A mani will cost you $18 while a pedi is $29.

Many say NailSense is the cleanest nail salon that you'll find in Toronto, and with a 7-day guarantee that your shellac or gel won't chip, you really can't go wrong here.

Known for being absolutely spotless, Nail Boutique has a great and updated selection of colours that you can get put on your fingers or toes.

Known for their amazing nail designs, and of course, their gel manicures, Get Gelled has a cozy boutique vibe that will make you feel relaxed as you get your nails done.

Of course, coming to the fancy Four Seasons Spa will cost you a little more (okay - a lot more) than most nail spas, but the manicurists take their time on your nails and will gladly re-do if you're not satisfied.