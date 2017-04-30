The top 10 thrift stores in Toronto

Thrift stores in Toronto offer super-low prices, a sweet variety of vintage garb and often support local charities. You never really know what you're going to find at these shops, so you're in for a surprise every time you visit.

Here are my picks for the top thrift stores in Toronto.

Located close to the Lansdowne subway station, this expansive Value Village location has everything a second-hand shopper might be looking for: furniture, clothing, accessories and home decor.

This Gerrard East second-hand store, run by the Yonge Street Mission, is doing more than its part to serve the surrounding community. It's focused on providing clean, suitable clothing for anyone who needs them as well as a comfortable shopping experience.

Despite its small exterior, St. John's Thrift Store on the Danforth has a healthy selection of clothing, homeware, collectibles and other goodies for Toronto's east side thrifters. Any revenue made is invested right back into the local community by St. John's Compassionate Mission.

National Thrift's location on Kingston Road in Scarborough offers one of those day-long thrift shopping excursions that is well worth the time. The big-box store has more than enough stock to choose from in the clothing department.

Expect a huge selection at this store stocked with racks upon racks of donated clothes and a ton of 1970s-style furniture. It's well-organized and has a good mix of everyday wear.

Thrift Town's biggest selling point is its super affordable furniture and mattresses. The mattresses are new and they're sold alongside a vast selection of used and factory-reject furniture that customers claim to be long-lasting. The store also stocks used clothing for people of all ages.

Parkdale's Hidden Thrifty Store is the brainchild of Aya Oryem, a former Goodwill employee who knows how to get the best (and most affordable) thrift store finds. Her store is filled with inexpensive, second-hand treasures.

This Upper Beaches thrift location is the only one of its kind and operates with young Toronto families in mind. Its quaint storefront offers children's books, clothing, toys, household items and kitchenware. It's volunteer run and is part of the Pegasus Community Project.

You've probably walked by this Kensington Market thrift store dozens of times without noticing, but pop in next time! It's full of deals on men's and women's clothing, a specialty in new and vintage housewares and some really great and curious oddities.

There's so much clothing and homeware packed into this 10,000 square foot store. It's very well organized and has a showcase section for nicer, more collectable and higher-end designer items. It also has regular sales.