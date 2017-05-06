The top 10 shopping malls in Toronto

Shopping malls in Toronto are places we all love to hate but still find ourselves at time after time when we're hunting for an outfit, grabbing a bite to eat, or looking for an escape from bad weather.

Here are my picks for the top shopping malls in and around Toronto.

A trip to this North York mall regularly starts off with a stressful experience trying to secure a parking spot. However, once your finished that battle you have access to 250+ stores including AllSaints, Canada Goose and Oak + Fort.

Sometimes unfairly maligned for being east of Victoria Park, this Scarborough mall is a useful, logically planned resource for shoppers more interested in variety than marble floors and designer duds. It's a mix of major chains, big box retailers and independent shops.

This Etobicoke mall is home to many of the same shops as the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale and Bayview Village, adequately servicing west-enders with plenty of upscale choices. The mall, best known for its iconic tented roof, is the city's best for a day of relaxed window shopping.

This North York shopping centre manages to pack a lot - books, booze, small appliances, toys and fashion for every age and budget - into a manageable space, meaning shoppers can find everything they want without having to give up an entire day.

This outdoor complex has brought highbrow shopping to what was once a humble neighbourhood. The European piazza feel of the central courtyard and dining options that stay open late inject some liveliness to the area. Big brand stores like Calvin Klein and Guess can be found here.

Dubbed the "Largest Chinese Indoor Mall in North America," this Markham destination is more about visual over-stimulation and snacking on addictive treats than stocking up on the necessities. Many of the nearly 500 shops offer the cutesy, kitschy and unusual.

Though it's overcrowded and inefficient, the city's largest mall remains a fashion destination, with stores like Saks, Uniqlo and Nordstom. It's important to note that it's best to stay away on weekends and holidays, unless you fancy a trip to the human zoo.

This outlet mall delivers bargains from Joe Fresh and outlet versions of almost every major shoe store, as well as nostalgic entertainment from Lucky Strike bowling.

As one of Toronto's pricier malls this is a great place to visit for when it's pay day or your in desperate need of some retail therapy. High end shops like Davids, Sandro and Brian Bailey line the halls.

Practically a city unto itself, this Mississauga mall is similar to Scarborough Town Centre in its mix of independent, chain and big box retailers. Here you'll find everything from Michael Kors to Dollarama.