Open now

Japanese temaki (hand roll) and sake bar Omai is now open at 3 Baldwin St.

Hot-pot spot Sichuan Ren has opened a location downtown at 460 Dundas St. W. in Chinatown.

ELXR Juice Lab has opened inside Yorkville Village at 55 Avenue Rd.

As has a third downtown location of Mi’hito Sushi Laboratory.

Sushi burrito joint Su & Bu now has a location in the PATH under the Bay Adelaide Centre in the Financial District.

Pizzeria 850 Degrees has opened a second location, this time at 1566 Bloor St. W., just a few blocks east of High Park.

Mediterranean restaurant Trecce is now serving fresh seafood, pizza and pasta at 1792 Danforth Ave. between Coxwell and Woodbine.

French-inspired restaurant Terre Rouge opens today at 162 Enterprise Blvd. in Markham.

