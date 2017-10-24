One of Toronto's top BBQ joints is opening a second location

Barbecue lovers in Toronto just got some very good news.

Hogtown Smoke, one of the city's most popular BBQ joints, is expanding downtown. Where the first location was all about feeding the Beaches, the new location will draw hungry flocks of office workers from the nearby Financial District.

The restaurant announced on Facebook and its website that it'll take up residence at 55 Colborne St. in November.

Known for enormous portions and lots of draft beer, you can bet that this will be a popular spot beyond just the lunch rush. Make sure you bring a bib and an appetite.

Things could get messy (in a good way).