The Cheesecake Factory just announced its opening date in Toronto

At long last, we (and Drake) finally know when the highly-anticipated Toronto outpost of The Cheesecake Factory will be opening at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

"Beginning November 21, The Cheesecake Factory of Toronto will be open," reads a press release sent out to local media on Thursday.

The company is also currently recruiting "more than 300 passionate staff members for the new location," according to the release.

For now, the American chain's first Canadian restaurant will be open Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Yorkdale's Cheesecake Factory will be sprawled over 10,400 square feet, have two covered patios, and feature the same 250 item menu (plus more than 50 cheesecakes and desserts) as its U.S. counterpart.

See you there!