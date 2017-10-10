A Toronto bar has just turned itself into a haunted house

Nothing says Halloween like drinking in a haunted bar. And no, not the kind where everyone is dressed up as Dracula and drinking red wine — I mean an eerie place where the damned go to drink their sorrows away.

As of a few days ago The Fountain turned itself into just such a place, because there's nothing like enjoying a drink while being judged watched by a zombie nun.

The bar doubles as a gallery space and has recruited local artists to transform it into a creepy environment not unlike something out of The Shining. No word yet if they've managed to find bartenders quite as disturbing as the one featured in the Kubrick movie.

Toronto has been going all out for Halloween this year with ghost walks, haunted boat rides, and spooky mansions, but few things are as unsettling as drinking beside an entire wall made of masks.

Your new drinking buddies are waiting for you, Toronto.