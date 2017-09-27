High Park will soon host terrifying ghost walks at night

High Park is one of Toronto's most idyllic outdoor spaces, replete with acres upon acres of hiking trails, gardens, playgrounds, ponds and rambunctious zoo animals that sometimes go viral.

It can also be freaking scary. Especially at night. Especially when you've read about the park's creepy history of hauntings.

Rumour has it that the ghosts of drowned soldiers patrol the foot paths, that a bloody phantom horseman will come out of Grenadier Pond, and that a spooky "gentleman in black" has been appearing near the streetcar loop every night since the 1950s.

If you're down to investigate any of this stuff in real life, bravo. You can do just that next month on the Haunted High Park ghost walk and tour, where you'll learn (and possibly experience) some of the spookiest things our city has to offer.

The program this year includes a séance inside Colborne Lodge, which is also said to be mad haunted. "Explore the grounds of High Park after dark and discover the chilling legends and ghostly tales that have been spooking visitors for decades," reads a description of the event on High Park's website.

"Discover Victorian funeral and mourning traditions inside the candlelit rooms of historic Colborne Lodge and see what goes creak in the night."

The adult program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on October 19, 20, 22, 27, 28 and 29 of this year. Families and kids can do a less-intense version of the tour on October 21 & 26 at seven sharp.

A ticket, which also gets you access to "a Victorian séance presented by Doc Wuthergloom of award winning Eldritch Theatre," will set you back about $32.50 – "spooky refreshments included."

Stay spooky, Toronto.