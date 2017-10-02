The Toronto Island will soon become a haunted Halloween attraction

Most people who are familiar with the Toronto Islands know about its lovely beaches and cute theme park, but not many know about its haunted past.

Right in time for Halloween, Spooky Lagoon is launching evening boat rides through the Island waters that tell the stories of an old sunken ship, Babe Ruth, hurricane Hazel, diving horses and the infamous story of the Island's most famous ghost.

The experience offers a theatrical retelling complete with performers and live narration as the boat moves through the Island waters before arriving at the long-defunct Gibaltrar Point lighthouse.

Anyone who attended the Island School as a kid might remember the story well; the wobbly 13th(?) step and ghoulish sound effects still give me nightmares.

The 107-year old lighthouse is "only occasionally open to the public during special events"so this is a good opportunity to check it out. The tours begin this week and run through Halloween.