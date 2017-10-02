Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto island haunted

The Toronto Island will soon become a haunted Halloween attraction

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Most people who are familiar with the Toronto Islands know about its lovely beaches and cute theme park, but not many know about its haunted past.

Right in time for Halloween, Spooky Lagoon is launching evening boat rides through the Island waters that tell the stories of an old sunken ship, Babe Ruth, hurricane Hazel, diving horses and the infamous story of the Island's most famous ghost.

The experience offers a theatrical retelling complete with performers and live narration as the boat moves through the Island waters before arriving at the long-defunct Gibaltrar Point lighthouse.

Anyone who attended the Island School as a kid might remember the story well; the wobbly 13th(?) step and ghoulish sound effects still give me nightmares.

The 107-year old lighthouse is "only occasionally open to the public during special events"so this is a good opportunity to check it out. The tours begin this week and run through Halloween.

Lead photo by

Nicoli Oz Mathews

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Toronto Island will soon become a haunted Halloween attraction

Toronto fell in love with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

This epic boardwalk is the ultimate fall hike in Ontario

High Park will soon host terrifying ghost walks at night

The Toronto Islands are finally getting the summer they never had

This is how Toronto spent the hottest weekend of the year

10 provincial parks you need to visit in Ontario this fall

This 1km Ontario trail has thousands of elaborately carved pumpkins