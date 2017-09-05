Victory Cafe is reopening in Toronto

After an extended hiatus, the Victory Cafe is reopening. Even better, it's not straying too far from its original location in Mirvish Village, which was lost when the neighbourhood was cleared out for redevelopment.

The Victory carved out a niche as a long-standing focal point on Markham St., serving up a wide-range of craft beers and cheap, eclectic dishes that made it a hit with Annex locals. It's patio was perpetually abuzz in the warm months.

Since the closure of Honest Ed's earlier this year, the stretch of neighbouring businesses along Markham and Bathurst streets has been in flux as the entire block is set to undergo a massive redevelopment over the next five years.

The Victory 2.0 will open at 440 Bloor Street West sometime this fall. This is the space previously occupied by Hey Lucy and before that Mel's Montreal Deli. And, yes, it has a great sidewalk patio to keep that Victory Cafe tradition alive.