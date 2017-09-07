10 bar and restaurant hotspots for TIFF 2017

TIFF is the time of the year when bars and restaurants pull out all the stops. Whether it's to host a private dinner for a famous movie star, throw a post-screening party for a world premiere or hire a famous DJ to spin until the wee hours of the morning, bars and restaurant know there's not a busier time in Toronto's dining and drinking calendar.

Here's a round-up of bars and restaurants sure to be hotspots during TIFF this year.

The new kid at Queen and Broadview has one of the most talked-about patios in the city right now. They have a really unique private dining space on their rooftop that any decent publicist would have booked out for a special star dinner. Rumour has it the Grace Jones post-screening party is taking over this spot Thursday night.

Casa Loma's massive new steakhouse is hosting a bunch of private TIFF parties this year. They're tight-lipped on the details, but if you stop by this opulent spot for a cocktail or dinner during the festival you might just catch a glimpse of somebody famous.

This Yorkville steakhouse has been buzzing since it opened last year. It's a high energy spot for cocktails or a fancy dinner, with a stunning interior. The Creative Coalition's Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner honouring Bill Pullman and Zachary Quinto, and the Call Me By Your Name party are just two of the big parties happening here.

The just opened boutique hotel on Blue Jays Way is owned by Ink Entertainment, the same company who throws some of the biggest bashes in town. You know they opened just in time for TIFF so expect star spotting opportunities as famous faces descend here for dinners and parties.

This Financial District restaurant and bar chain is hosting several post-screening parties in their space including ones for Benedict Cumberbatch's The Current War, Mom and Dad and Vince Vaughn's boxer flick Brawl in Cell Block 99.

The new, modern British pub is steps away from the action on King West and has 4 a.m. last call throughout TIFF.

King West's rooftop bar and pool saw Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emma Stone and Drake all take in the skyline views in the past. This year, they're hosting Lumiere parties on September 7, 8, and 9th and private post-screening parties on the 10, 11, and 12th. Good luck getting in!

This Bathurst St. boutique hotel is hosting TIFF gifting suites all day, every day. You'll need to be on someone's list to make it up to the rooftop parties happening both weekends of the festival.

The Four Seasons Hotel is one of the main spleepover spots for celebrities in town for the festival. This is why the lux, ground-level lounge might be the place for celebrity spotting this year. They've transformed the space into a Garden of Wonder featuring bubbles and bites from Perrier-Jouet's Belle Epoque 2017 vintage champagne.

The lavish restaurant inside the Ritz Carlton will be crawling with TIFF folks since many of them will be staying here. This isn't a late last call kind of place, but more a spot for post-screening events and pre-film cocktails like The 6ix, their festival cocktail made with 100-year-old Rémy Martin Louis XIII cognac.