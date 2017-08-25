Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
bisha hotel toronto

Toronto’s newest hotel opening just in time for TIFF

Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is getting a long awaited hotel just in time for TIFF. The Bisha Hotel & Residence is finally opening its doors on September 5 after years of construction at 80 Blue Jays Way.

The newest edition to the King West neighbourhood will no doubt be a magnet during the film festival and beyond. The hotel will sport a rooftop restaurant and bar on its 44th floor that also comes with an infinity pool, a lobby bar and restaurant as well as a 24 hour cafe.

The 96 room hotel also boasts an entire floor designed by Lenny Kravitz and a restaurant featuring celebrity chef Akira Back that is set to open sometime in October.

The opening comes just in time for TIFF, on from September 7 to 17, and is expected to host several parties and dinners during the festival.

For those interested in staying the night, a room won't come cheap with rates starting at $449.

Lead photo by

Studio Munge

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto’s newest hotel opening just in time for TIFF

Toronto washrooms are having their Instagram moment

Moose Knuckles opening first standalone store in Toronto

Seattle outerwear brand Filson opening first Toronto store

OVO store opening drew huge crowds in Toronto this weekend

Caribana parade brightens grey Toronto for a day

The top 10 outlet stores in Toronto

Hunter is opening its first North American store in Toronto