Toronto’s newest hotel opening just in time for TIFF

Toronto is getting a long awaited hotel just in time for TIFF. The Bisha Hotel & Residence is finally opening its doors on September 5 after years of construction at 80 Blue Jays Way.

The newest edition to the King West neighbourhood will no doubt be a magnet during the film festival and beyond. The hotel will sport a rooftop restaurant and bar on its 44th floor that also comes with an infinity pool, a lobby bar and restaurant as well as a 24 hour cafe.

The 96 room hotel also boasts an entire floor designed by Lenny Kravitz and a restaurant featuring celebrity chef Akira Back that is set to open sometime in October.

The opening comes just in time for TIFF, on from September 7 to 17, and is expected to host several parties and dinners during the festival.

For those interested in staying the night, a room won't come cheap with rates starting at $449.