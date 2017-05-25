Toronto hotel with stunning rooftop restaurant and pool opening this summer

Summer is nearly upon us in Toronto, and late in the season, we should be getting another rooftop pool to lounge around in.

The Bisha Hotel (and Residences) is slated to open sometime this summer. It's currently accepting reservations starting on September 18. A night at this swanky hotel from ICONINK's Hanif Harji and Charles Khabouth starts at $449.

At Bisha, we know how to choose our friends wisely >> ProSnowboarder turned #IronChef warrior @chefakiraback will open his 1st Canadian restaurant here at @bishatoronto. Foodies prepare yourselves 🔜 A post shared by Bisha Hotel Toronto (@bishatoronto) on May 24, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The building, designed by Wallman Architects, tops out at 44 storeys. It includes a slew of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool and four restaurants, including one from celebrity chef Akira Back.

The American luxury hotel chain Loews will be managing the space at 80 Blue Jays Way along King West, an area getting saturated with rooftop watering holes.