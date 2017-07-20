Lenny Kravitz designing a whole floor of new Toronto hotel

Toronto seems to be getting an influx of new hotels this summer. The Broadview Hotel just opened on the city's east side and the long-awaited Hotel X by Exhibition Place is finally slated to make its debut this summer.

The Bisha Hotel and Residences should be open before the end of the summer. It'll feature a slew of luxurious amenities, including a rooftop pool and a restaurant from celebrity chef Akira Back. But he's not the only celebrity involved with the project.

As the hotel moves closer to its opening date, Torontonians and visitors will get a peek at the entire hotel floor Lenny Kravitz designed.

"Kravitz will bring a rocker sensibility and soulful elegance to one entire floor of the hotel," says a Bisha news release.

"His Kravitz design team will be responsible for designing 14 rooms and suites, including the 2,000 square foot Bisha suite with a 1,000 square foot terrace with views of the CN Tower peeking through its two story windows," it continues.

The hotel is currently under construction so we'll have to wait and see what this rock star came up with.