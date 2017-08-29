Casa Loma's massive new steakhouse opening just in time for TIFF

As TIFF looms closer, venues across the city are scrambling to open their doors in time for an influx of celebrity patrons and other high rollers. The highly anticipated BlueBlood Steakhouse is one of them.

The restaurant has replaced the former Billiard Room inside Casa Loma, which been completely redesigned, pairing sleek modern fixtures with a wood-heavy aesthetic that's marked by huge bay windows that overlook the picturesque castle gardens.

The room has the look of an opulent old school steakhouse, though there are some more playful references to the 1980s, as evidenced by a large painting of the Purple One himself blessing the dining area.

The painting was commissioned by the notorious artist Mr. Brainwash and is one of several works by various artists including Canada's own Karen Kain.

The menu is like the decor; classic steakhouse offerings with a modern twist. Along with hulking cuts of aged beef, you'll find foie gras, short rib ravioli, Wagyu beef carpaccio, an iceberg wedge salad, and a raw bar (to name only a few of the dishes).

So, as of today you will no longer be left standing, alone in a world that's so cold, because BlueBlood has begun accepting reservations for its bar and seafood station.