Huge crowds hit up Toronto's Waterfront Night Market
The Waterfront Night Market was supposed to take over the Hearn Generating Station, an abandoned power plant in the Port Lands, this weekend.
However, after Toronto Fire Services said the indoor portion of the venue was unsafe for the public, the organizers said the event would be entirely outdoors.
Even though it rained on Friday night and Saturday, folks still came out in droves to enjoy the popular food market that used to take place in the T&T parking lot on Cherry Street.
The new venue was even harder to get to, but many drove down to the Hearn, leading to long lineups at the parking lot, especially when people realized Thai iced tea unicorn floaties were on offer!
The main draw, of course, was the food, though organizers included an artisan market too.
Participating makers who thought they were going to be indoors were miffed when they had to move outside. As CBC News reports, some say they had trouble setting up. Others claimed they had their wares ruined in the rain.
Even with some controversy, plenty of people still ventured down to the old power plant's grounds this weekend for the massive food fest.
Here's what you missed if you weren't there:
