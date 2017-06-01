Eat & Drink
night market toronto

Toronto is getting a massive night market at old power plant

Toronto was blown away by Luminato's take over of a huge abandoned power plant during last summer's festival, but the future of the building remained mysterious, until now.

Waterfront Night Market (formally the T&T Waterfront Night Market) is moving into the massive space for what is being billed as Canada's first indoor and outdoor, multi-day night market extravaganza.

August 11-13 visitors will be able to wonder in and around the Hearn Generating Station sampling food from an expanded market of over  100 vendors until midnight on both Friday and Saturday (things wrap up at 10 p.m. on the Sunday).

Admission is free and there'll also be an endless string of buskers, live music shows and entertainment, a sports zone, an art and lifestyle expo and a kids zone. 

It's a huge move from their previous home on Cherry Street, but a fun one that once again gives life to an under-used Toronto landmark.

Hector Vasquez

