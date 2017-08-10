Toronto's coolest event venue has been shut down

Toronto's massive and newly relocated Waterfront Night Market suffered a setback today as Toronto Fire Services deemed part of the festival unsafe.

The three-day night market opening tomorrow, August 11, was set to showcase a new vendors marketplace inside the decommissioned power plant, but Toronto Fire Services have announced it's unsafe for the public.

"Our primary focus is to protect the safety of the public," Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said in a news release today.

"Hosting public events in a space that is not equipped with fire alarm systems, proper lighting, fire exits and other serious deficiencies is not acceptable."

.@Toronto_Fire warns public the Hearn interior is unsafe for public events without corrective actions, release: https://t.co/2QfQ0NXNdx pic.twitter.com/TsyoGJe38p — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) August 10, 2017

Until "corrective actions" have been taken to ensure life and fire safety, Fire Services says no events will be taking place inside the venue.

Kevin M. Yee, the Waterfront Night Market's director of operations, says the indoor component of the festival was only a small fraction of the weekend's events, and the show is moving full speed ahead. The whole thing will be outside.

"The outdoor section will still have over 150 vendors in full capacity of our plans," he says.

If and when the Hearn is updated to meet fire code remains to be seen.