City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
waterfront market toronto

Toronto's coolest event venue has been shut down

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's massive and newly relocated Waterfront Night Market suffered a setback today as Toronto Fire Services deemed part of the festival unsafe.

The three-day night market opening tomorrow, August 11, was set to showcase a new vendors marketplace inside the decommissioned power plant, but Toronto Fire Services have announced it's unsafe for the public. 

"Our primary focus is to protect the safety of the public," Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said in a news release today.

"Hosting public events in a space that is not equipped with fire alarm systems, proper lighting, fire exits and other serious deficiencies is not acceptable." 

Until "corrective actions" have been taken to ensure life and fire safety, Fire Services says no events will be taking place inside the venue. 

Kevin M. Yee, the Waterfront Night Market's director of operations, says the indoor component of the festival was only a small fraction of the weekend's events, and the show is moving full speed ahead. The whole thing will be outside.

"The outdoor section will still have over 150 vendors in full capacity of our plans," he says.

If and when the Hearn is updated to meet fire code remains to be seen.

Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's coolest event venue has been shut down

New skyscraper will completely transform Church Wellesley Village

There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Signal problems lead to commuter chaos on the TTC

The secret meaning behind TTC route numbers

Rental of the week: 172 Bartlett Avenue

Yorkdale mall could soon get an extreme makeover

A dazzling meteor shower is about to hit Toronto skies