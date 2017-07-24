This Week on DineSafe: Pita Way, Super Khorak, Marron Bistro

This week on DineSafe, a local business got a red card thanks to a rodent infestation. The Queen Live Fresh Food Market also made headlines when the whole place was shut down after mice were spotted nibbling on pastries at Meli Baklava & Chocolate.

Here's which other Toronto restaurants got dinged on DineSafe this week.

Pita Way Mediterranean Cuisine (45 Carlton St.)

Inspected on: July 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Crucial: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to prevent a rodent infestation.

Super Khorak (6125 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks Coffee (175 Bloor St. E.)

Inspected on: July 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Minor: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Marron Bistro (948 Eglinton St. W.)

Inspected on: July 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Crucial: 1, Significant: 3, Minor: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: July 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Minor: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Ginger (212 Queen St. W.)

Inspected on: July 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Crucial: 1 Significant: 6)

Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Aroma Espresso Bar (500 Bloor St. W.)

Inspected on: July 18, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Minor: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A