dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Pita Way, Super Khorak, Marron Bistro

This week on DineSafe, a local business got a red card thanks to a rodent infestation. The Queen Live Fresh Food Market also made headlines when the whole place was shut down after mice were spotted nibbling on pastries at Meli Baklava & Chocolate

Here's which other Toronto restaurants got dinged on DineSafe this week.

Pita Way Mediterranean Cuisine (45 Carlton St.)
  • Inspected on: July 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Crucial: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to prevent a rodent infestation.
Super Khorak (6125 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1  (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks Coffee (175 Bloor St. E.)
  • Inspected on: July 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Minor: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Marron Bistro (948 Eglinton St. W.)
  • Inspected on: July 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Crucial: 1, Significant: 3, Minor: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Da Maria Pizza & Dining Lounge (572 St. Clair W.)
  • Inspected on: July 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Minor: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ginger (212 Queen St. W.)
  • Inspected on: July 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Crucial: 1 Significant: 6)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Aroma Espresso Bar (500 Bloor St. W.)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Minor: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Church's Chicken (1172 St. Clair Ave. W.)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination. Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

