toronto mice bakery

Video captures mice munching on pastries at Toronto bakery

In a big city like Toronto, it's fairly normal to see rodents scurrying around in public spaces.

But this past weekend, a video appeared on YouTube showing a pair of mice nibbling on baklava at a popular Queen Street West bakery.

The owner of Meli Baklava & Chocolate, reports CTV News, says the pastries in the window were only for display. Food served to customers is apparently kept safe in drawers behind the counter.

The bakery is located in the Queen Live Fresh Food Market, which is home to other restaurant kiosks as well.

As CTV notes, Meli has a near perfect DineSafe record. Inspectors may be dispatched in response to the video, but right now the bakery still sports a pass sign. 

Alex Alexa

