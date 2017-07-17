Toronto food market shut down after mice spotted in window

It looks like Toronto Public Health took a YouTube video seriously after it purported to show two mice munching on pastries in the window of Meli Baklava & Chocolate, which is located inside the Queen Live Fresh Food Market.

Earlier today, as CP24 reports, health inspectors handed the entire food court a red card, which effectively keeps it shut down until it can be re-inspected.

Re-inspections usually occur within 24 to 48 hours, as is the is case when establishments get conditional or closed notices after routine or random inspections.

There's currently a red closed notice from DineSafe on front door of the building at 238 Queen St. W., as well as a sign that says, "building is closed for day. Sorry."